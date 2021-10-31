Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.06 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,450 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $55.35 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

