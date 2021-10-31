Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.90 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

