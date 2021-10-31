Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in October

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,958. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.