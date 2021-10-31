TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.06% of TTM Technologies worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,629,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 576,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.