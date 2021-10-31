TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. TTEC has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.