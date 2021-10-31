TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

