Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.81 on Friday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

