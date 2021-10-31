TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $94,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 214,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 204.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 145,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

