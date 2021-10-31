Truist Securiti Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE PB opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

