Truist Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $139.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Truist from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.