Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

