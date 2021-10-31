Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

BBOX has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.28. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

