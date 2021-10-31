TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. TriMas has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

