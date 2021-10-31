TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of TriMas worth $119,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

