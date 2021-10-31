Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.19. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

