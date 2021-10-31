TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

