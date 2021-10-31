Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,697.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,815.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

