TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 455,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNAZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

