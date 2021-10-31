Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

