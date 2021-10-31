Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 57.7% in October

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.