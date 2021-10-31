TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.82 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00007651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $251.82 million and $6.24 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

