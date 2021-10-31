THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.48 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $13.46 or 0.00022194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $96.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 257,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

