Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.85 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

