Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $700.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $633.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $634.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

