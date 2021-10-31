The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 6,447,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,566. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

