The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $40.30.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,147. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.