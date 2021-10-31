The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.46. 267,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,133. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

