The Sandbox Trading Up 103.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 103.4% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $5.97 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00151828 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.55 or 0.00602745 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 364.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

