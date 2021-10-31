The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

