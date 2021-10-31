The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGPYY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

