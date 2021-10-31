The Mosaic (MOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

