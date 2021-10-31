The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SEEL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

