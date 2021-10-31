The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 758,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 231,823 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.