The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.98-$7.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.980-$7.110 EPS.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.22. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

