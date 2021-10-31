The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.980-$7.110 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.98-$7.11 EPS.

HSY traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

