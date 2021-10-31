The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.