The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

