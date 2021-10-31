The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $810.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $624.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.04. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

