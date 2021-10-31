The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €90.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.40 ($65.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.66 and its 200-day moving average is €56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

