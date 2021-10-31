The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

