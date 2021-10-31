The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 17th

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

