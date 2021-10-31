The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $98,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $59.20 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.