Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.
NYSE TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
