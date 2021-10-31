Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

