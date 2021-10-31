Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Textron stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

Get Textron alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.