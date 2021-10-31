Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

