Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) vs. William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Head to Head Contrast

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.58 $3.78 million $0.26 46.96 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.03 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

