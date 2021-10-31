Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TX stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

