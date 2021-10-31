TENT (TENT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. TENT has a total market cap of $959,422.11 and $157,839.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00289655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00155101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.