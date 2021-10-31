Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 31,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

