Telsey Advisory Group Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 160.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

