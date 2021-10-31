Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Hits $117.53 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $58.32 or 0.00094830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $117.53 million and $42.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00226468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00096841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,098,168 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,276 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

